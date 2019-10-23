|
WIKOHIKA, Gary. On 21 October 2019, suddenly at his home aged 66 years. Beloved husband of Vicki, loved dad of Scott, Rowan and Braden. Loved father in law of Cindy and Angela. Loved Pop of Maea, Tearani, Sofia and Kai. Loved brother and friend to many. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday 25 October at 11am. Communications to the Wikohika family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 23, 2019