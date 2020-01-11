Home

Gavin Hugh STEVENS

Gavin Hugh STEVENS Notice
STEVENS, Gavin Hugh. Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Molly Ryan Lifecare, New Plymouth on 3-01-2020, aged 76 years. Husband and friend of the late Merilyn (Jo). Loved father of Tania, Kelly and Josh and father in law of Warren and Liz. Loved Grandfather of Alanis, Siobhan, Memphis, Jordan, Lochlan, Tristan and Sione and Great-Grandfather of Riley and Stella. Loved brother of Tony (dec), Bob (dec), Frances, Max, Lloyd and Joanne and uncle to Claire, Mike (dec), Adam, Nicky, Sarah, Katie, Olivia, Rupert, Hannah, Tere, Phillipa. Friend of many. In accordance with Gavin's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 11, 2020
