Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hillsdene Chapel
143 / 13th Avenue
Tauranga
View Map
Gaynor Kathleen. (nee Ormsby BLUETT

Gaynor Kathleen. (nee Ormsby BLUETT Notice
BLUETT, Gaynor Kathleen. (nee Ormsby) Passed away peacefully on 12 October 2020, aged 87 years at Carter House, Te Puke. Dearly loved wife of Roy (Blue). Much loved mother of Allan, Brian, Michele and Jan, mother in law of Barbara (deceased), Diane (deceased), Sara (deceased), Paul (deceased) and Ronnie. Treasured Nana to 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. "She will be greatly missed by all, known for her love, kindness and warmth, forever in our hearts." Special thanks to the staff at Carter House. A service will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel 143 / 13th Ave, Tauranga on Saturday 17 October at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. All messages to the Bluett Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 14, 2020
