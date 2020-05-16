|
WESTWOOD, Geoffrey Bonaker . 21/5/1921-14/5/2020 Honoured member of the Alpine Sports Club Inc. Beloved husband of the late WESTWOOD, Audrey Elizabeth. Loved and esteemed elder brother of David Westwood. Remembered by his family: Sarah, John and Peter Westwood and their partners Natasha and Rae, his grandchildren Emily and Georgia, and sister in law Lois Westwood and nephew and niece Stephen and Claire. Funeral service and memorial to be held at St George's Anglican Church, Gate Pa, Tauranga in the future when travel restrictions permit. Contact: john. [email protected] Correspondence to the Westwood family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 16, 2020