LUCAS, Geoffrey Neville Owen. On March 1, 2020 at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae surrounded by his loving family in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Isobel. Much loved father and father-in- law of Neville and Delwyn, Helen and Michael. Loved grandpa of Lauren, Shelley, Simon, Gareth, Phillip and great grandpa of 6 Special thanks to the staff of Parkwood lodge for their wonderful care of Geoff. A service to celebrate Geoffrey's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St Waikanae on Saturday March 7 at 11:00am followed by private cremation at Kaitawa crematorium. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 4, 2020