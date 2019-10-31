|
MACANN, Reverend Geoffrey Tasman Worsfold. (Geoff) Born 17th September 1928. Passed away peacefully the morning of 29th October 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Glen. Dearly loved father of Marcus, Catherine and Andrew, and father-in-law of Sylvia. Much loved grandfather of Hayden, Ben, Rebecca, Victoria, Jordan, Stephen and Calandra, and their families. A Funeral service for Geoff is to be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga on Monday 4th November at 2pm. Communications to the Macann family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 31, 2019