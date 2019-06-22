|
|
KENNEDY, George Andrew. Was stillborn on 20th of June 2019 at Tauranga Hospital. Loved son of Lisa and Andrew, Grandson of Liz, Rob, Gerry and Wally. Our lives have been touched with the thought of George, who was such a wanted and loved baby. He would have been a great friend to Frankie our family dog. He will always be remembered and in our thoughts. Thank you to all those involved in George's journey and care. A Service will be held at The Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Thursday 24th June at 1pm. Messages to the Kennedy family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 22, 2019