|
|
HUMPHRIES, George Cunningham. Passed away peacefully at Carter House, Te Puke, in his 97th year on Tuesday 18th June 2019. A devoted and loving husband to the late Alma Humphries and a proud WW2 Veteran - Service # 444168 who served in Egypt and Italy. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by Shirley and Paul Lassman, Christa and Tom Wolf, Tarn and Sabrina Montgomery, Chloe Lassman and Anton Herselman, Ross Humphries, Sue Humphries and Kevin Rumble, Scott and Tara Humphries, and his great grandchildren, Ethan, Carter, Marley, James, Ryan, and Emily. Many thanks to the wonderful friends for their love and support. The Funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Church, Oxford St, Te Puke on Monday the 24th June at 10:30am. Communications to the Humphries family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 21, 2019