George Marshall CRUDEN

George Marshall CRUDEN Notice
CRUDEN, George Marshall In Tauranga Hospital on 18th September 2019, aged 83 years. George passed away peacefully after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Shirley, and father and father in law of Carol and the late Warren, Mark and Caroline and grandad of Kate and Brooke, Oscar and Luca. Grateful thanks to the staff in Ward 2B for their compassion and care looking after George, and to the staff at Enliven who assisted him at home over the last 15 months. As George wished, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 20, 2019
