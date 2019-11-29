|
|
ELLIS, Georgina Leslie. (Georgie) Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, surrounded by her family on 27 November 2019. Much loved mother and mother in law of Vicki and John, Sue and Mike, Johnny and Sheena. A dearly loved "Ninny" to Sam and Ling, Georgie and Adam; James, Ben and Grace; Matt and Lilly, and her great- grandchildren Val and Fletch. Loved sister and sister in law of Clifford, Pat and Alan, Jus and Joi, and Sally. A celebration of Georgie's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Cnr Devonport Road and Fourth Avenue, on Monday 2 December at 1pm followed by private cremation. The family request no flowers and donations to St Johns Ambulance PO Box 2387 would be appreciated. Communications to the Ellis Family c/o PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 29, 2019