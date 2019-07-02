|
|
SIMMONS, Gerald (Gerry). Late of Onerahi, Whangarei, New Zealand. Passed away peacefully on 28th June, 2019 at Lexham Park Rest Home, Katikati, New Zealand, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Florrie (deceased), much loved father and father-in-law of David and Karen, and cherished Poppa of Holly. As per Gerry's wishes, his cremation has already taken place. Dad, as long as I breathe, you will be remembered. The song has ended, but the melody lingers on.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 2, 2019