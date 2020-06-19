Home

Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park and Chapel
Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
Gillian Fae STOCK

STOCK, Gillian Fae. On 17th June 2020 peacefully at home in Tauranga, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 78 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Shelley, Brent and Karen, Darren and Eva, Shaun and Rebecca, and Tracy and Rob. Cherished and much loved nana of 10 and great nana of 6. Special sister to Debbie and Margaret. A service to celebrate Gill's life will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park and Chapel, Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday 22nd June at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Stock family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 19, 2020
