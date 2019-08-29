Home

JOHNSON, Gillian Sydney (Jill). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday the 27th of August 2019, aged 85, surrounded by loving family. Spread your wings and fly, beautiful Mum. Loved wife of the late Martin Johnson, cherished mother of Kem and Fiona, adored grandmother of Scott and Toni. Kem and Fiona invites friends and family to share in a celebration of their Mum's life at Fairview Country Club, 34 Sharpe Road, Katikati, Monday the 2nd of September at 1:00pm. Donations please, in lieu of flowers to The Stroke Foundation which can be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 29, 2019
