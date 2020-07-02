|
|
GREAVES, Gladys Marie. 89 years young. Our precious Mum, Nana, and Great Nana passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital Hospital on Friday 26th June 2020. She has gone to be with her beloved husband Snow, on the Ultimate Road Trip. She will be sadly missed by her children Diane, Paul, Sharon and their families. Her 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren thought the World of her. "She is the wind beneath our wings" Davis Funerals Auckland 09 8353557
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 2, 2020