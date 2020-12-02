Home

Gloria Fay (Curel) LIND Notice
LIND, Gloria Fay. (nee Curel). Gloria passed away on November 30th 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Much loved mother and mother in law of Kevin (Mackay, Aust), Stuart (deceased) and Carolyn (Mackay, Aust), Robyn and Reg Hainsworth (Glen Innes, Aust). Proud Nana and Great Nana. Loved sister of Veena Halliwell (Te Puke), Laurel Healey (Tauranga), Sonny and Fay Curel (Snells Beach), and Heather Power (Wellsford). Our sincere thanks to the staff of Te Puke Country Lodge. A cremation has been held. According to Gloria's wishes a family service will be held later.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 2, 2020
