Gloria May WARBURTON

Gloria May WARBURTON Notice
WARBURTON, Gloria May. Passed away peacefully on 3 August, 2020. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Gael and Bruce (Canberra), Lynlie and John (both deceased), Deane and Tony. Loved Nana to Matthew, Jo, Andrew, Gareth and their families. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held on Friday 7th August 2020 at 1.30pm , Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. All attending are asked to wear bright colours (Gloria's request). In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully received for Starship. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Malyon House for their care of our Mum.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 4, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
