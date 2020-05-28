|
JOHNSTONE, Gordon Thomas. Peacefully at home on May 26, 2020 aged 87. Dearly loved husband of Noelene for 64 years. Loved father and father in law of Bruce (deceased) and Wendy, Gary and Barbara, Raewynn (Rae) and Murray Carton. Loved grandad of 11 and great grandad of 15. A service for Gordon will be held at the Mt Maunganui RSA 544 Maunganui Rd, on Wednesday 3 June at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Johnstone family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 28, 2020