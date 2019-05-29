Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Gordon ANDERSON
Gordon Valentine ANDERSON

Gordon Valentine ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Gordon Valentine. 1928-2019. Loved husband of Erica (1950- 1964). Much loved Dad of Jan, Heather, Sheryll, Mervyn, Murray and cherished dad of Dougal. Much loved husband, friend, protector and sparring partner of Maureen (1968- 2019). Father in law of Wilfred, Mark, and Joanne. Grandpa of Belinda, John, Melissa, Sean, Hannah, Shannon, Rory, Craig and the late Hope. Great- grandpa to many. Always a gentleman. A service for Gordon will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Friday 31st May 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 29, 2019
