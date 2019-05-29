|
|
ANDERSON, Gordon Valentine. 1928-2019. Loved husband of Erica (1950- 1964). Much loved Dad of Jan, Heather, Sheryll, Mervyn, Murray and cherished dad of Dougal. Much loved husband, friend, protector and sparring partner of Maureen (1968- 2019). Father in law of Wilfred, Mark, and Joanne. Grandpa of Belinda, John, Melissa, Sean, Hannah, Shannon, Rory, Craig and the late Hope. Great- grandpa to many. Always a gentleman. A service for Gordon will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Friday 31st May 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 29, 2019