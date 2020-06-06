|
|
DARBYSHIRE, Gordon Ward. 1928-2020 Gordon peacefully passed away on the 3rd June 2020 in his 92 year at Tauranga Hospital. Loved husband of Phill of 22 years, father of Alan and Vicki. Maxine (Deceased) Tony and Julie (Australia), Peter and Joanna (Australia). Grandfather to Hayden, Shannon, Fraser, Ben (Deceased), Casey, Ryan, Lee and Harry. Many heart felt thanks to all the nurses and staff of the 2A Kaupapa ward who made dads final days comfortable. A special thanks to Greg and Ann Clarke for their endless support and a shoulder to lean on. "On the wings of an angel. Rest in peace Dad" All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555, Tauranga Central Tauranga .
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 6, 2020