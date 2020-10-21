|
|
CALLANAN, Grace Maud. Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Views in her 100th year on Tuesday 20th October 2020. Darling wife of the late Pat (Kelly), beloved mother of Margaret and Tony Asbury, the late Michael and the late Fiona, Trish and Mike Harris. Adored Nana Grace to her grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Grateful thanks for all the wonderful care she received at Bethlehem Views. A service to celebrate Grace's life will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Thursday 22nd October at 11am. Communications to the Callanan family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 21, 2020