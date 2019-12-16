Home

Grace Peggy. (nee Glamuzina BRESNAHAN Notice
BRESNAHAN, Grace Peggy. (nee Glamuzina) Passed away at Somervale Care Home, Mt Maunganui on Saturday 14th December 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim) Bresnahan. Loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Mark and Tracey, Karen and Steve, Rhys and Catherine. Loved Nana of Kirk, Jade, Corey, Hayley, Sean and Jessica and Great Nana of Scout and Jimmy. Daughter of the late Marco and Jane Glamuzina. Loving Sister of Ruth and the Late Joyce, Ivan, Esther and Joan. 'No Longer in our life to share but in our hearts you will always be there' Thank you to Wendy for your special care and friendship. A service to celebrate Grace's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred posted to Alzheimer's Society, P O Box 15-553, Tauranga 3144. Communication to the Bresnahan Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 16, 2019
