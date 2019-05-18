Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme CURRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme Harold CURRY

Notice Condolences

Graeme Harold CURRY Notice
CURRY, Graeme Harold. Suddenly on Wednesday, 15th May 2019 Hopelessly devoted to Maureen. Adored father and father-in-law of Sherie and Rob, Diane (deceased) and Brooke, Zane and Nicole, and Stephen (deceased). Cheeky and fun-loving grandad of Josh, Seb, Courtney, Amelia and Dion. Whāngai father of Sian and Tanya. A service for Graeme will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday, the 20th of May 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/ghcurry1505 All communication to the Curry family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.