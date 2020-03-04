Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338

Graeme John BEALE

Graeme John BEALE Notice
BEALE, Graeme John. Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 surrounded by family, in his 80th year. Beloved father of Janice, Nicola, Nathan, Tracy and the late Barny. Step Dad of Paula, Denise and Andrea. Much loved companion of the late June. Cherished Poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved brother of Ian and loved Uncle of Greg and Leanndra. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Graeme's life at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday, March 6 at 11.00am. Messages to the Beale Family, C/o Elliotts Funeral Services, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 4, 2020
