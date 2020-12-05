Home

Graeme William TANNER

Graeme William TANNER Notice
TANNER, Graeme William. The family of the late Graeme William Tanner who passed away on 6/11/20 wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to family, many friends, and neighbours all who visited our home and attended the service. Phone calls, floral tributes, food, and cards with messages of condolences. We are truly grateful. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as may addresses are not known. Also, to Waipuna Hospice for their love and support.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 5, 2020
