O'SULLIVAN, Graham Eugene. On June 27, 2020 Graham "Crossed the Bar" at Wanganui Hospital, after a long illness, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Denise, for 55 years. Much loved father of twins Darrell and the late Kevin. Loved brother and brother in law of Marty (deceased), and Dale and Bob Greenbury. A loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left in the Church Foyer. Requiem Mass for Graham will be celebrated in St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Thursday July 2, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the Church on Wednesday July 1st, at 6.30pm. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 29, 2020