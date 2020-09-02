Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simply Cremations
Suite 2 6 Princes St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-849-2139
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Mount Maunganui RSA
544 Maunganui Road
Mount Maunganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham DOWLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Joseph DOWLING

Add a Memory
Graham Joseph DOWLING Notice
DOWLING, Graham Joseph. On Sunday, the 30th of August 2020, Passed away peacefully in Tauranga hospital. Graham will be sadly missed by all. "We have so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts." A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Mt Maunganui RSA, 544 Maunganui Road, Mt Maunganui, 10am, Friday, the 4th of September 2020. Followed by a private cremation as per Graham's wish's. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -