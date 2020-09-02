|
DOWLING, Graham Joseph. On Sunday, the 30th of August 2020, Passed away peacefully in Tauranga hospital. Graham will be sadly missed by all. "We have so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts." A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Mt Maunganui RSA, 544 Maunganui Road, Mt Maunganui, 10am, Friday, the 4th of September 2020. Followed by a private cremation as per Graham's wish's. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 2, 2020