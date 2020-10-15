Home

Graham Leslie DOBBS

Graham Leslie DOBBS Notice
DOBBS, Graham Leslie. Passed away 14 October. Dearly loved husband of Jillian for 52 years. Father and Father in law to Evan, Andrew and Suzy and Paul. Loved by all his grandchildren. Brother to Margaret and Barry. Brother in law to Robert and Jenny. Special uncle to Karen, Lauren and Teresa. Will be sadly missed but never forgotten. R.I.P. Funeral at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, cnr Elizabeth St and Cameron Rd, Tauranga on Monday 19 October at 12noon. All messages to the Dobbs Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 15, 2020
