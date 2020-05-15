|
DEWDNEY, Graham Myles. 17 August 1943 - 9 May 2020 Graham Myles Dewdney lived an extraordinary life as Father, brother, pop and friend. Graham passed away due to battle with cancer, will be extremely sadly missed. Dearly loved husband of the late Annette, much loved father of Michelle and Brett, special father- in-law of Carol and Shane, loved pop to Hayden, Tayla, Kaleb, Matthew and Emma. May you Rest in Peace, until we meet again. We love you.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 15, 2020