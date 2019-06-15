Home

NANCOLLIS, Graham. On June 12th 2019, died peacefully at home, age 65. Cherished husband of Liz, much loved Dad of Mark and Gemma. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated, and can be made online to bit.ly/gnancollis2106 Farewell at 1pm Friday 21st June, and Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road. Messages can be sent care of PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. G Barrel & Sons Simplicity Funerals (03) 379-0196 CHRISTCHURCH
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 15, 2019
