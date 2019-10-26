Home

KINGI, Grahame. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the Kingi Whanau. Words cannot express our appreciation for the love and support shown to us during the sudden passing of our beloved brother, uncle and koro. Our heartfelt thanks to our kamatua, ministers and to the Tauranga Hospital staff and Hope Funerals. Special thanks for the koha received and to the ringawera who worked tirelessly throughout the tangi. God bless
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 26, 2019
