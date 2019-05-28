|
|
NETTLINGHAM, Grant Alfred. Passed away peacefully at Rueben House Althorp on Sunday, 26th May aged 79 years surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband and companion of Jenny for 57 years and much loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Sandra , Russell and Vicki , Jane Thomas, Lynda and Kevin Drury and an awesome Grandpa to Patrick, Regan and Cameron; George, Catie, Dan and Tessa; Nicole, Braden, Damian and James; Chelsea and Aimee. Many thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Reuben House and Waipuna Hospice. A service to celebrate Grant's life will be held on Friday 31st May, 1:00pm at the Greerton Bible Church, corner of Chadwick and Oropi Road, Tauranga followed by interment at Pyes Pa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice and may be left at the service. Communications to Legacy Funerals, PO Box 2136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 28, 2019