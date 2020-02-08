Home

Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road Pyes Pa Tauranga
COLEY, Grant Newton. Passed away at home unexpectedly in Tauranga on Wednesday 5th February 2020 aged 62. Beloved partner of Cindy, brother of Scott and Angela, brother- in-law to Ann, Marty, and Kathryn. Beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service for Grant will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road Pyes Pa Tauranga, at 1pm on Wednesday 12th February followed by private cremation. Messages to the Coley family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 8, 2020
