ALLEN, Gregory Blair. (Beans) Died peacefully on Sunday, 16th June 2019 at Waipuna Hospice. Much loved father of Rachael, and brother of Julie. Son of the late Bill and Maxine. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday, the 21st of June 2019 at 10:30 am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice can be made online at www.waipunahosp ice .org.nz/donate All communication to the Allen family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 18, 2019