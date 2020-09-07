|
CAMBIE, Gregory Miles. Passed away suddenly at his home in Bob Owens Village, aged 78, on 4th September 2020. R.I.P. Beloved son of the late Mollie and Mick Cambie, loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Ann Cambie, and Maree and Michael Church. Generous Uncle and Great Uncle to Michelle and Paul Holmes, Jacob and Reuben; Nicola and Rob Nicol, Mollie and Pippa; Tracey Cambie; Scott and Lettie Cambie, Joe, Indigo, Ruby and Sam; Victoria and Parker Cline, Oliver, Grace and Jordi; Louise and Dave Tippett, Sam, William and Zoe. Requiem Mass for Greg will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Tauranga. In view of current attendance restrictions due to Covid 19, if you wish to attend the funeral can you please contact Ann at [email protected] or 021 1256099. All correspondence to The Cambie Family, c/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144. Always in our hearts and we will sadly miss the phone calls.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 7, 2020