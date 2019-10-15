Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Gwen Alison COLLARD

Gwen Alison COLLARD Notice
COLLARD, Gwen Alison. Born 16 November 1925, our feisty independent matriarch went to heaven on Sunday 13 October 2019, after a brief illness aged 93 years. She was a resident scooter rider at Hodgson House, thank you for your care over the last six years. Much loved by husband Bert (deceased) and daughters Wendy and Catherine (deceased). Beloved rock-star grandma of Nickie and Frog and their children Layla and Koby. We will so miss her; she kept the faith until the end. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at Tauranga Park 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Friday 18 October at 11.00am. Communication to the Collard Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 15, 2019
