Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen ALLSOP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen (Jean Gwendoline) ALLSOP

Add a Memory
Gwen (Jean Gwendoline) ALLSOP Notice
ALLSOP, Gwen (Jean Gwendoline). Passed away at Malyon House, Mt Maunganui on Friday 17 April, previously lived at Althorp Village for 16years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric Allsop. Much loved mum to Peter, Christine and the late Nicholas. Loved mum in-law to Jenny and Graham. Loved by her grandchildren and great-children. Will be greatly missed by all that loved her and lives that she touched. Gwen will be cremated and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Communication to Peter at: [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -