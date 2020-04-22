|
ALLSOP, Gwen (Jean Gwendoline). Passed away at Malyon House, Mt Maunganui on Friday 17 April, previously lived at Althorp Village for 16years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric Allsop. Much loved mum to Peter, Christine and the late Nicholas. Loved mum in-law to Jenny and Graham. Loved by her grandchildren and great-children. Will be greatly missed by all that loved her and lives that she touched. Gwen will be cremated and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Communication to Peter at: [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 22, 2020