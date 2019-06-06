|
|
CORTESI, Gwendoline Dora. (nee Handley) Passed away Wednesday 5th June 2019 surrounded by her family. Cherished wife of the late Ted, treasured Mum of the late Muriel, Rose and Grant, Helen and Vinnie, and Steven. Special Nana to Steven and Emma, the late Letania, Harley and Laura, Sarah and Rebecca. Big Nana to Ollie, Alizayh, Emma and Paige. The service will be at The Elms, 15 Mission St, Tauranga at 2pm, Friday 7th June. 'To know her was to love her'
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 6, 2019