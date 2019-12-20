Home

Gwynneth Mary (Khull) ROWE

ROWE, Gwynneth Mary (nee Khull). Passed peacefully on 18 December 2019 into the presence of her Saviour and Lord, aged 85years. Treasured wife of Ian (deceased), and mother and mother-in- law of Nicholas (stillborn), Louise and Neville, Philippa and Dean. A very precious Mum and Grandma to Edward and Chelsea, Hayden, Ashley and Samantha, Emily, Holly, and Great Grandma to Ra, Levi and Matthew. A special thanks to those who cared for her during her time at Radius Althorp. A celebration of Gwynne's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Saturday 21 December at 12:30pm, followed by burial. Communications to the Rowe family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 20, 2019
