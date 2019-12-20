|
ROWE, Gwynneth Mary (nee Khull). Passed peacefully on 18 December 2019 into the presence of her Saviour and Lord, aged 85years. Treasured wife of Ian (deceased), and mother and mother-in- law of Nicholas (stillborn), Louise and Neville, Philippa and Dean. A very precious Mum and Grandma to Edward and Chelsea, Hayden, Ashley and Samantha, Emily, Holly, and Great Grandma to Ra, Levi and Matthew. A special thanks to those who cared for her during her time at Radius Althorp. A celebration of Gwynne's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Saturday 21 December at 12:30pm, followed by burial. Communications to the Rowe family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 20, 2019