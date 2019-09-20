Home

Haley Maree BARRACLOUGH

Haley Maree BARRACLOUGH Notice
BARRACLOUGH, Haley Maree. Passed away peacefully at her home on 17th of September 2019. Loved fianc? of Corey, adored mummy of Brock. Loved daughter of the late Peter and Julie. Adored sister of Bryan and Rachael. Much loved by second mum Aunty Sue. Loved by all her aunties, uncles, cousins and nieces. Missing you. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure. R.I.P Haley A service to celebrate Haley's life is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Monday 23rd of September 2019 at 10.30am. Communications to the Barraclough family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 20, 2019
