|
|
PONGA, Harry Karanahou. 10.07.47 - 10.11.19 On Sunday evening. Beloved husband of Nan, Father to Maria and Harry jnr, Koro of Taylor, Hana and Emma. Brother to Queenie (dec), Mary (dec), Rusty (dec), Peter and Raewyn. Step brother of Earnest. Much loved Uncle and good time friend to many. Harry will be lying at his home in Maketu. His funeral will take place at Maketu Fire Brigade on 13.11.19 at 11 am followed by a private cremation. Moe mai ra e Koro.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 13, 2019