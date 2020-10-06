Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel SMALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Barbara. (Proctor) SMALL

Add a Memory
Hazel Barbara. (Proctor) SMALL Notice
SMALL, Hazel Barbara. (nee Proctor). Passed peacefully in Tauranga, Thursday, 1st October 2020. Dearly loved wife of Denis. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Lisa and Ant, Bridgette and Rod, Wendy and Gary. Treasured Niney of her seven grandkids and two great- grandkids. A service for Hazel will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday, the 10th of October 2020 at 10am. All communications to the Small family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -