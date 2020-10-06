|
SMALL, Hazel Barbara. (nee Proctor). Passed peacefully in Tauranga, Thursday, 1st October 2020. Dearly loved wife of Denis. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Lisa and Ant, Bridgette and Rod, Wendy and Gary. Treasured Niney of her seven grandkids and two great- grandkids. A service for Hazel will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday, the 10th of October 2020 at 10am. All communications to the Small family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 6, 2020