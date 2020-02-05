Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Tauranga
DRAKE, Hazel Colleen.
DRAKE, Hazel Colleen. Passed away peacefully at her home on 4 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan. Treasured sister, sister in law, aunty and friend who will be deeply missed by us all. A service for Hazel will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga on Tuesday 11 February at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Please consider donations to Waipuna Hospice P.O. Box 16299 Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 or can be left at Hazel's service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 5, 2020
