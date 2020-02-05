|
DRAKE, Hazel Colleen. Passed away peacefully at her home on 4 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan. Treasured sister, sister in law, aunty and friend who will be deeply missed by us all. A service for Hazel will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga on Tuesday 11 February at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Please consider donations to Waipuna Hospice P.O. Box 16299 Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 or can be left at Hazel's service.
