|
|
WILKINSON, Hazel. Passed away, peacefully, on Friday May 24, 2019 at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim. Dearly loved Mother of Denise and Karen, Mother-in-law of Rob, Grandmother of Ayla, Alex, Tom, Audie, Khandro and Madeline, Great Grandmother of Leo, Tom, Clara, Finn-Lee and Korbin. Messages may be sent to 6A Manor Place, Blenheim 7201. A family farewell will be held in Tauranga at Pyes Pa Cemetery Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road at 11am, Saturday June 1. Respectfully cared for by GEOFFREY T SOWMAN BLENHEIM FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 29, 2019