MILES, Heather Dianne. Died peacefully on Thursday 29th of August 2019 at Tauranga Hospital after a brief illness. Cherished daughter of the late Norman and Doreen Miles. Close pal and sister of the late Trevor. Loving and treasured cousin of June. Heather has been apart of the IDEA Services family for the last 39 years. Heather is leaving a big void within our community and will be surely missed. Remembered fondly by many. A service for Heather will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, on Friday, the 6th of September 2019 at 10:30am. All communication to the Miles family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 4, 2019