FOWLER Heather M The family of the late Heather Margaret Fowler, Whanganui, formerly of Hawera, Taranaki, wife of the late Thomas (Tom) Fowler, wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to friends and family who visited Heather over the last two years and attended her funeral. This was not an easy decision to make under the level 2 lockdown rules for family and friends. It was a comfort to us that you were there, some of you having travelled a long distance. A special word of thanks to all the staff at Jane Winstone Retirement Village and the Doctors and nurses at the Whanganui Hospital that looked after Heather in her last few days. Finally to Dempsey & Forrest Funeral Directors for your thoughtful, sensitive and professional handling of arrangements. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable, as it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 20, 2020