SHERLOCK, Heather. (Nee Richards) After sixteen months battling cancer, Heather finally slipped away at Waipuna Hospice on Wednesday 6 November 2019. Daughter of Leo Richards and Agnes Robertson. Loved wife for 52 years of Jim Sherlock. Mother and Mother-in-law to Brett and Rhona Taylor (Queensland); Jamie and Kim Sherlock (Tauranga); Lara and Natasha Sherlock (Auckland); Adam and Antonella Sherlock (London). Loved Nana to Bridgette, Kelsey, Campbell (Queensland), Oscar (London), Zoe (Tauranga), Zane and Anya (Auckland). Loved Great Nan to Xander (Queensland). Heather's funeral will be held at 1:30pm on Friday 8 November at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga. Thanks to nursing staff at Tauranga Oncology, Ward 2B Tauranga Hospital and especially to the team at Waipuna Hospice for their care. No flowers but donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated, PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147. Messages to the Sherlock family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 8, 2019