KEAN, Heather Rosemary. (nee Reed) Passed away peacefully on 14th October 2020 aged 86 years in Hamilton (late of Te Puke). Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Verdon Kean. Much loved mother and mother in law of Deborah (Hamilton), Katherine and Robin Stacey (Auckland), John and Alexandra Kean (Sydney), Alison and Tareq Khan (Sydney). Adored Granny of Joanna, Amanda, Zai, Mya, Lara and Holly. Our sincere thanks to the caring staff at Awatere for taking great care of Heather. A Catholic service for Heather will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Jocelyn St, Te Puke at 1 pm on Monday 19th October followed by a burial at the New Te Puke Cemetery. Messages to [email protected] or Deborah 027 7051784 or the Kean Family c/ -PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 16, 2020