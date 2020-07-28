|
|
MOFFAT, Helen Edna. Peacefully on 26 July 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arch Moffat. Adored mother of Lesley and Judith, and partners Peter and Andrew. Cherished nan of Craig, Ben, Kate, Francesca and Eli. Special thanks to Hodgson House staff who cared for mum over the past two years. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at St George's Anglican Church, 1 Church Street, Gate Pa, Tauranga on Wednesday 29 July at 11am and will be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Neurological Foundation PO Box 110022, Auckland City Hospital, Auckland 1148. Communications to the Helen Moffat Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 28, 2020