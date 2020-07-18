|
LIVESEY, HELEN (nee GOSLING). Helen left us on Tuesday 14th July 2020. She will be greatly missed by her brother Ray, and sister Anne. Loved wife of the late Rob Livesey. Daughter of the late Dick and Nola Gosling and sister-in-law of Anne. Helen has been privately cremated. A farewell service will be held on Saturday 25th July at 11am at Trinity Wharf Hotel, Tauranga. Any communications c/o Jones & Company Funeral Directors, PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 18, 2020