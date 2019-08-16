Home

Helen Margaret. (nee Branch ENNION

Helen Margaret. (nee Branch ENNION Notice
ENNION, Helen Margaret. (nee Branch) Suddenly on the 13th August 2019 in Tauranga. Wife of the late Kevin. Loved partner of the late Graham for 18 years. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Rachael and AJ Potash (U.S.A) and Scott. Adored daughter of Fae and the late David and sister to the late Susan, Murray and Susan, and the late Stuart. A service to remember Helen will be held at the Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Monday 19th August at 2pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 16, 2019
